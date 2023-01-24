Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 109,931 Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Zai Lab as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 467,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.18. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $61.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.48). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 301.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

