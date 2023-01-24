Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 201,137 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.21% of CareTrust REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 91.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 130,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

