Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3,374.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

