First Personal Financial Services Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,901.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,984 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

