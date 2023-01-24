First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

FR opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

