Field & Main Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Field & Main Bank lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.3% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.9% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 46,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $340,518,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 98,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average is $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

