Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,969,000 after acquiring an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,129,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after acquiring an additional 77,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,537,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ENV opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $306.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.87 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. Equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

