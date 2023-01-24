Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.97.

COTY stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 95.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

