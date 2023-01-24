Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANF. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Price Performance

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $82.46 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on BancFirst to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Stories

