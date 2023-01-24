Comerica Bank Sells 5,405 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,854,923.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,527,382 shares in the company, valued at $518,647,265.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,854,923.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,527,382 shares in the company, valued at $518,647,265.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $462,744.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares in the company, valued at $35,210,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,249,840 shares of company stock worth $33,443,034. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIR. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

