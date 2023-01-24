Comerica Bank Sells 16,389 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robert Half International Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Robert Half International stock opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.07. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.