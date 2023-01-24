Comerica Bank Lowers Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 29.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.
CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.2 %
CTRE stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 1.11.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
