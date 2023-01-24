Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,724 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in SEA by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

SEA Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SE opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $175.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.