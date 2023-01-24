Comerica Bank Has $1.22 Million Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $99,745.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,794.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,450 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $99,745.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,794.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,551. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

