Comerica Bank Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Jack in the Box worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 8,390.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $306,303 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $96.87.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

