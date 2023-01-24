Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81,555 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.45. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.02 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

