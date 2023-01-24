Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 6,304,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,924,000 after buying an additional 1,085,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,568,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after acquiring an additional 135,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXT. StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SXT opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $63.17 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

