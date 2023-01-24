Comerica Bank Acquires New Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $756.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,651,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,085,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,889,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,651,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,085,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,889,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,854 shares of company stock worth $20,610,902. Insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

