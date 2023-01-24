Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Columbia Banking System

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.