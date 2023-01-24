Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

