Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 20.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 16.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

