Brightworth Acquires 7,049 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brightworth lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,835.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,633,000 after buying an additional 6,111,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,861.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,640,000 after buying an additional 4,260,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

