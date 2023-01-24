Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $148,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,005.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 31,312 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,804.4% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

