Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,282,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

