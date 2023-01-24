Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,985.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

