Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,908.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

