Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.5% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 855 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Alphabet stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.10. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

