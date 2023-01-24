Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,871.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

