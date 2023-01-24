Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Gouws Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gouws Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,949.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,017 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.3% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

