Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,233 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,877,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,286,000 after purchasing an additional 235,882 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,200,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $510.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.78 million. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

