Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 110,135 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,135 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.95. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

