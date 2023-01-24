Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

