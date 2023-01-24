Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Invesco by 58.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 6.6% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 261,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $18.50 to $18.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

