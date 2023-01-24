Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

