Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $443,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pentair by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

Pentair Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNR opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

