Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,052 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 555,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,891 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIRI opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

