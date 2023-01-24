80,034 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of First American Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.