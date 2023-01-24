40,932 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 61.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.