Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Xylem by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 1.4 %

Xylem stock opened at $110.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average is $99.90. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.