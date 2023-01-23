Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

