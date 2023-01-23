S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of SANW opened at $1.45 on Monday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 85.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $170,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

