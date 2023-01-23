StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.