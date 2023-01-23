StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gaia Trading Up 3.4 %
GAIA opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.74.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
