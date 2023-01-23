StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $12.39 on Monday. AMREP has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $16.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AMREP
About AMREP
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMREP (AXR)
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.