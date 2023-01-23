StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $12.39 on Monday. AMREP has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $16.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

About AMREP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

