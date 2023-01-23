StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

OMEX opened at $3.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 447,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

