StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.89.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 502.84% and a negative return on equity of 823.56%. Analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

