StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.89.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 502.84% and a negative return on equity of 823.56%. Analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
