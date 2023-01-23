SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.16.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
