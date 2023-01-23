SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.