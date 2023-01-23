Short Interest in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Drops By 5.8%

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

