Short Interest in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Drops By 5.8%

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOCGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.