Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $133.42 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.87.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

