Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 783,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 267,127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.74 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $441.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

